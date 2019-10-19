This is the first ATP final Murray has made since he beat Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai tournament in March 2017.

The Scot beat the world No. 70 3-6 7-5 6-2 to set up a meeting with Stan Wawrinka.

"It's been a long road to get back to this point," Murray told Amazon Prime.

"I certainly didn't expect it to come so soon since I started playing again.

"It's been a big surprise to me and I'm happy to be through to the final."

Murray's singles career was in considerable doubt in January when he was effectively pronounced retired at the Australian Open, as his colleagues on the ATP tour congratulated him on a great career.

But the former world No. 1 underwent hip resurfacing surgery and his unlikely comeback appears to be gathering pace ahead of a likely return to Grand Slam action in Melbourne in January.

"Stan's a brilliant player. We've played against each other in some big matches in the past in big tournaments," Murray added.

"He's had his injury troubles as well the last couple of years and done great to get back to the top of the game."