British number one Dan Evans is through to the quarter-finals of the European Open with a 7-6(3), 6-2 win over American Frances Tiafoe in Antwerp.

It is the first time Evans has registered back-to-backs on the ATP Tour since February. He put an end to his five-match losing streak with a victory over Italian qualifer Salvatore Caruso in the opening round before yesterday's straight-sets victory.

The 30-year-old will face Karen Khachanov or Belgian Zizou Bergs in the quarters.

Evans was knocked out of the French Open in the first round by Kei Nishikori on September 27.

Meanwhile, fourth seeds Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski crashed out of the men's doubles at the Round of 16 stage with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop.

