British tennis number one Dan Evans passed up four match points as he was defeated 6-4 6-4 (7-9) 6-4 to Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the European Open semi-finals.

The world number 35 was just one match away from reaching a final to potentially win what would have been his first ATP Tour title.

Instead it was Humbert, just 22 and ranked three places below him, who went through.

Humbert will face Grigor Dimitrov or Alex de Minaur in the final on Sunday.

He already has an ATP title, winning his first in January in Auckland before the coronavirus pandemic hit outside China.

