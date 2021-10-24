Rising Italian star Jannik Sinner produced another stunning performance to overcome Diego Schwartzman and claim the ATP European Open title.

The top seed raced to victory in Sunday's showpiece in Antwerp, taking the win 6-2 6-2 in hugely impressive fashion.

The 20-year-old is considered one of the biggest stars coming through on the men's side of the game, and he showed why once more with a dominant performance from the back of the court.

Sinner, who hails from San Candido, recorded his fifth ATP Tour title in losing just the four games to the Argentine, and he will now move to 10th in the ATP Race To Turin on Monday.

The Italian has become the youngest player to claim five ATP Tour-level titles since Novak Djokovic did so in Estoril back in 2007 at the age of 19.

Sinner did not lose a set in the entire tournament, and he will now be one of the top names to look out for in 2022, beginning with the Australian Open in January.

