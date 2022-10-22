-

| European Open
Men's Singles | Final | 22.10.2022 | Lotto Arena
Not started
-
-
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

tbc
-
  • ranking-
  • points-
  • Age-
  • Height-
  • Weight-
tbc
-
  • ranking-
  • points-
  • Age-
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

Latest news

ATP Antwerp

Evans through as Draper demolishes Brooksby to book Hurkacz meeting in Antwerp

17/10/2022 at 18:22

LIVE MATCH: vs

ATP Antwerp - 22 October 2022

Follow the ATP Antwerp Tennis match between and live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 22 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Antwerp results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.