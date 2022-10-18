Tim van Rijthoven - Jaume Munar

T. Van Rijthoven vs J. Munar | European Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
J. Munar
J. Munar
18/10
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Tim-Van Rijthoven-headshot
TimVan Rijthoven
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking113
  • ATP points493
  • Age25
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight88kg
Jaume-Munar-headshot
JaumeMunar
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking55
  • ATP points839
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight78kg

Statistics

Recent matches

T. Van Rijthoven

J. Munar

Related matches

S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
from 18:00
M. Hüsler
M. Hüsler
F. Cerúndolo (6)
F. Cerúndolo (6)
18/10
L. Van Assche
L. Van Assche
Y. Nishioka (8)
Y. Nishioka (8)
18/10
B. van de Zandschulp (7)
B. van de Zandschulp (7)
D. Stricker
D. Stricker
18/10
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

LIVE MATCH: Tim van Rijthoven vs Jaume Munar

ATP Antwerp - 18 October 2022

Follow the ATP Antwerp Tennis match between Tim van Rijthoven and Jaume Munar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 18 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Antwerp results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.