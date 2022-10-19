Dan Evans made it through to the European Open quarter-finals with a straightforward 6-2 6-1 win over Constant Lestienne.
Evans had been in the press on the eve of the encounter as a result of an expletive-laden rant about his continuing non-selection for Great Britain's Davis Cup doubles team, but he put that to one side as he cruised past his French opponent in one hour and 15 minutes.
Evans, the fifth seed, has had a mixed 2022, reaching the semi-finals of the Canada Masters and recently in San Diego, but holding an overall win/loss record of just 57%.
Despite that, he is only four places below his best-ever ATP ranking of No. 22, and will be looking at the season-ending events as a way to drive up the rankings and improve his seeding for the Australian Open, 2023's first major.
He began well in Antwerp, breaking in the very first game and then again in the fifth to land the opening set 6-2.
The rankings gap between the two players - 43 spots - was becoming obvious as Evans manoeuvred the court to good effect and left his French opponent with few chances to get back into the match.
That said, Lestienne did break at the start of the second but that was to be his only game of the set, as Evans romped away with the next six to take a convincing victory.
Next up for Evans is the winner of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Manuel Guinard.
Evans has British company in the draw with Jack Draper - who has become the first Brit to qualify for the ATP Next Gen Finals - set to face No. 1 seed Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday evening.
