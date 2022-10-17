Daniel Evans - Tallon Griekspoor

D. Evans vs T. Griekspoor | European Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 17.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
D. Evans (5)
D. Evans (5)
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
17/10
Players Overview

Daniel-Evans-headshot
DanielEvans
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking25
  • ATP points1515
  • Age32
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Tallon-Griekspoor-headshot
TallonGriekspoor
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking54
  • ATP points888
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight82kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Daniel-Evans-headshot
DanielEvans
Great Britain
Great Britain
Tallon-Griekspoor-headshot
TallonGriekspoor
Netherlands
Netherlands
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

D. Evans

T. Griekspoor

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5245
5
S. Tsitsipas
5065

LIVE MATCH: Daniel Evans vs Tallon Griekspoor

ATP Antwerp - 17 October 2022

Follow the ATP Antwerp Tennis match between Daniel Evans and Tallon Griekspoor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 17 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Antwerp results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

