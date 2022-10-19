David Goffin - Diego Schwartzman
D. Goffin vs D. Schwartzman | European Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 19.10.2022 | Lotto Arena
Not started
D. Goffin
D. Schwartzman (3)
from 23:00
Players Overview
DavidGoffin
Belgium
- ATP ranking58
- ATP points825
- Age31
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
- ATP ranking19
- ATP points1975
- Age30
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
4
Wins
5 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
D. Goffin
D. Schwartzman
