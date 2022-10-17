Dan Evans and Jack Draper have both comfortably advanced to the last 16 of the European Open in Antwerp.

British No. 2 Evans, seeded No. 5 for the ATP 250 event, eased past Tallon Griekspoor to win his opening match in Belgium.

Ad

Evans, who also beat Griekspoor in the Davis Cup last month, needed just the one break in both sets to record a 6-3 6-4 victory against the Dutch world No. 68.

ATP Seoul Nishioka stuns Evans at Korea Open 27/09/2022 AT 11:38

He goes on to face Constant Lestienne or Jesper de Jong, with the pair in last-32 action on Tuesday.

Evans could face No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarters. The Canadian was handed a first-round bye and will face either Manuel Guinard or Arthur Rinderknech in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Draper was in Center Court action earlier on Monday, where he dismantled Jenson Brooksby 6-1 6-2.

Draper is ranked seven places below the world No. 41, but was a class apart in their second meeting of 2022, having also beaten the American 6-2 6-2 at Eastbourne.

A victory in one hour and one minute saw Draper break Brooksby four times without reply.

The 20-year-old faces top seed Hubert Hurkacz next for a place in the quarter-finals.

“On my service games I was hitting my spots really well,” Draper said afterwards.

“I wasn’t missing many returns as well. Jenson is someone who competes really well, so I felt that it was important to get on the front foot and not let him play his game because he is so awkward. I am glad with the way I played.”

Draper is looking to seal a spot in the year-end NextGen ATP Finals, and he is currently placed fifth in the race to feature in the eight-player, 21-or-under event in Milan. Only Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune have qualified already.

Andy Murray, winner of the European Open in 2019, was a late withdrawal as he attempts to preserve his fitness ahead of tournaments in Basel and Paris.

Davis Cup 'Was it controversial? No’ – Smith defends selection after Great Britain crash out 17/09/2022 AT 10:02