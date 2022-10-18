Gilles Arnaud Bailly - David Goffin

G. Bailly vs D. Goffin | European Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
G. Bailly
G. Bailly
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
18/10
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Gilles Arnaud-Bailly-headshot
Gilles ArnaudBailly
Belgium
Belgium
  • ATP ranking-
  • ATP points-
  • Age17
  • Height-
  • Weight-
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
  • ATP ranking58
  • ATP points825
  • Age31
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

G. Bailly

D. Goffin

Related matches

S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
from 18:00
M. Hüsler
M. Hüsler
F. Cerúndolo (6)
F. Cerúndolo (6)
18/10
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
J. Munar
J. Munar
18/10
L. Van Assche
L. Van Assche
Y. Nishioka (8)
Y. Nishioka (8)
18/10
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

LIVE MATCH: Gilles Arnaud Bailly vs David Goffin

ATP Antwerp - 18 October 2022

Follow the ATP Antwerp Tennis match between Gilles Arnaud Bailly and David Goffin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 18 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Antwerp results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.