Gilles Arnaud Bailly - David Goffin
G. Bailly vs D. Goffin | European Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
G. Bailly
D. Goffin
18/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
Gilles ArnaudBailly
Belgium
- ATP ranking-
- ATP points-
- Age17
- Height-
- Weight-
DavidGoffin
Belgium
- ATP ranking58
- ATP points825
- Age31
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
G. Bailly
D. Goffin
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930