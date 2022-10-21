Dominic Thiem - Sebastian Korda
D. Thiem vs S. Korda | European Open
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 21.10.2022 | Lotto Arena
Not started
D. Thiem
S. Korda
from 23:00
Players Overview
DominicThiem
Austria
- ATP ranking132
- ATP points426
- Age29
- Height1.85m
- Weight79kg
SebastianKorda
United States
- ATP ranking36
- ATP points1125
- Age22
- Height1.96m
- Weight77kg
