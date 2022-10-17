Jack Draper - Jenson Brooksby

J. Draper vs J. Brooksby | European Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 17.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
J. Draper
J. Draper
J. Brooksby
J. Brooksby
17/10
Players Overview

Jack-Draper-headshot
JackDraper
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking50
  • ATP points961
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Jenson-Brooksby-headshot
JensonBrooksby
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking42
  • ATP points1072
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

J. Draper

J. Brooksby

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5245
5
S. Tsitsipas
5065

LIVE MATCH: Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby

ATP Antwerp - 17 October 2022

Follow the ATP Antwerp Tennis match between Jack Draper and Jenson Brooksby live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 17 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Antwerp results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

