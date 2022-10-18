Marcos Giron - Sebastian Korda

M. Giron vs S. Korda | European Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Lotto Arena
Not started
M. Giron
M. Giron
S. Korda
S. Korda
from 23:00
Players Overview

Marcos-Giron-headshot
MarcosGiron
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking60
  • ATP points801
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight77kg
Sebastian-Korda-headshot
SebastianKorda
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking36
  • ATP points1125
  • Age22
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight77kg

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Giron

S. Korda

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

Latest news

ATP Antwerp

Evans through as Draper demolishes Brooksby to book Hurkacz meeting in Antwerp

16 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Marcos Giron vs Sebastian Korda

ATP Antwerp - 18 October 2022

Follow the ATP Antwerp Tennis match between Marcos Giron and Sebastian Korda live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 18 October 2022.

