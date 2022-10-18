Michael Geerts - Dominic Thiem
M. Geerts vs D. Thiem | European Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Lotto Arena
Not started
M. Geerts
D. Thiem
from 23:00
Players Overview
MichaelGeerts
Belgium
- ATP ranking268
- ATP points189
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
DominicThiem
Austria
- ATP ranking132
- ATP points426
- Age29
- Height1.85m
- Weight79kg
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Geerts
D. Thiem
