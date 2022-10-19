Dominic Stricker - Richard Gasquet

D. Stricker vs R. Gasquet | European Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 19.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
D. Stricker
D. Stricker
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
19/10
Players Overview

Dominic-Stricker-headshot
DominicStricker
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • ATP ranking136
  • ATP points419
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Richard-Gasquet-headshot
RichardGasquet
France
France
  • ATP ranking82
  • ATP points630
  • Age36
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

D. Evans (5)
D. Evans (5)
C. Lestienne
C. Lestienne
19/10
J. Munar
J. Munar
Y. Nishioka (8)
Y. Nishioka (8)
19/10
H. Hurkacz (1)
H. Hurkacz (1)
J. Draper
J. Draper
19/10
19/10
