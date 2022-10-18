Luca Van Assche - Yoshihito Nishioka

L. Van Assche vs Y. Nishioka | European Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Court 1
Not started
L. Van Assche
L. Van Assche
Y. Nishioka (8)
Y. Nishioka (8)
18/10
Players Overview

Luca-Van Assche-headshot
LucaVan Assche
France
France
  • ATP ranking241
  • ATP points218
  • Age18
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Yoshihito-Nishioka-headshot
YoshihitoNishioka
Japan
Japan
  • ATP ranking39
  • ATP points1052
  • Age27
  • Height1.71m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

L. Van Assche

Y. Nishioka

LIVE MATCH: Luca Van Assche vs Yoshihito Nishioka

ATP Antwerp - 18 October 2022

Follow the ATP Antwerp Tennis match between Luca Van Assche and Yoshihito Nishioka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 18 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Antwerp results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.