Tennis

ATP 500 Barcelona video - Rafael Nadal salutes 'important victory' over Kei Nishikori

Rafael Nadal is delighted with his performance in his round of 16 win over Kei Nishikori, at the Barcelona Open, which saw him taken to three sets once again. The Spaniard, who also welcomed the return of fans to the arena, now faces a quarter-final on Friday against Britain's Cameron Norrie.

00:00:53, an hour ago