Stefanos Tsitsipas is into the final of the Barcelona Open with a 6-3 6-3 win over Jannik Sinner.

The Greek number two seed had little trouble beating his Italian opponent in one hour and 23 minutes as he broke the 19-year-old once in each set to take victory.

The first set, Tsitsipas broke through at 4-3 by attacking the Sinner forehand, forcing him into making multiple errors.

Tennis Nadal beats Nishikori to set up Norrie showdown YESTERDAY AT 21:53

Into the second, and he employed the same tactic as Sinner also struggled with his serving, maintaining only a 52 per cent percentage.

Tsitsipas, who won the Monte Carlo Masters last Sunday, is yet to lose a set on clay this season and is into his second career final in Barcelona and third in 2021. He also reached the final in Acapulco, Mexico, in March.

Tsitsipas will face either reigning champion Rafael Nadal or Pablo Carreno Busta in the final on Sunday.

ATP Monte Carlo Tsitsipas is the ATP player of the year so far, but can he push on? 19/04/2021 AT 10:08