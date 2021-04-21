Fabio Fognini could be in hot water with the ATP Tour after being defaulted at the Barcelona Open for abusing an official and smashing a racket in anger - with a ball girl extremely close to the incident.

At a set down and 4-4 in the second, Fognini was defaulted by the chair umpire.

It has not been confirmed what the reason was, but it has been suggested he abused a line judge after being called for a foot fault.

As he walked off court, Fognini smashed his racket on the net - shattering the frame - and spooking a ball girl who was stood in her designated position.

His opponent Bernabe Zapata Miralles was twice asked to comment on the incident in his post-match press conference, but on both occasions he evaded the question.

The Italian is first player to be defaulted since Novak Djokovic was expelled from the US Open of 2020 after hitting a line judge with a ball.

