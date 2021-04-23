Rafael Nadal surged into the semi finals of the ATP 500 Barcelona Open with a routine straight sets victory over Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

The Spaniard, who is targeting a record-extending 12th title at the event, looked back to his red-dirt best as he comprehensively took care of the world number 58 with a 6-1 6-4 success.

Nadal’s lack of match action since the Australian Open saw him surprisingly beaten by Andrey Rublev in Monte-Carlo and he had to fight hard to claim three-set wins over qualifier Ilya Ivashka and Kei Nishikori coming into this last eight encounter in his homeland. It was the first time Nadal has ever been pushed to back-to-back three-set matches in Catalonia leading some to question his form heading towards his favourite Grand Slam tournament in Paris.

However, Norrie never looked like upsetting the 13-time Roland Garros champion as Nadal sauntered to a first-set breadstick before edging a much more competitive second set.

Norrie actually broke back in the eighth game of Set 2 after Nadal had stolen an early march, but the top seed immediately responded with a break to love before serving out the contest.

Nadal will now meet Pablo Carreno Busta or Diego Schwartzman in the last four while the in-form Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Jannik Sinner in the other semi-final.

