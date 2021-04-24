Rafael Nadal defeated Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2 on Saturday to reach the finals of the Barcelona Open.

Nadal was coming off the back of his quarter-final victory over Britain’s Cameron Norrie on Friday, and hoping to make his 12th Barcelona Open final of his career so far.

He had little difficulty against his fellow Spaniard as he claimed the first set 6-3, before taking the second set 6-2 against his sixth seed opponent.

Nadal will play Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek second seed defeated up-and-comer Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-3, also on Saturday.

