Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas got 'desperate' in ATP Barcelona flashpoint with Carlos Alcaraz - Alex Corretja

There was a flashpoint at the end of the first set in the quarter-final meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitspas at the Barcelona Open as the world No. 5 hit the ball towards his opponent at the net. Alcaraz, who won the match in three sets and went on to win the title, stared at his opponent afterwards and two-time French Open finalist Alex Corretja has given his view on the incident.

00:02:54, an hour ago