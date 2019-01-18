ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round

A.De Minaur VS H.Dellien

21 October 2019 Starting from 19:00

Court 1
LIVE - Alex De Minaur - Hugo Dellien

ATP Basel - 21 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Hugo Dellien live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 21 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alex De Minaur
Alex
De Minaur
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
26
Previous matches
Hugo Dellien
Hugo
Dellien
BoliviaBolivia
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
79
Previous matches
