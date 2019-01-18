ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round
A.De Minaur VS H.Dellien
21 October 2019 Starting from 19:00
Court 1
Match
LIVE - Alex De Minaur - Hugo Dellien
ATP Basel - 21 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Hugo Dellien live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 21 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alex
De Minaur
De Minaur
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age20
ATP ranking26
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
61
4
J.Isner
✓
77
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
3
78
68
L.Harris
✓
6
66
710
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Final
A.Mannarino
64
4
A.De Minaur
✓
77
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Semifinal
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
R.Bautista
2
2
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.De Minaur
✓
6
4
6
B.Coric
2
6
4
View more matches
Hugo
Dellien
Dellien
Bolivia
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age26
ATP ranking79
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
P.Cuevas
✓
6
6
H.Dellien
4
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
H.Dellien
3
5
7
3
D.Medvedev
✓
6
7
5
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Kwon
3
4
6
3
A
H.Dellien
✓
6
6
2
2
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
R.Carballés
✓
3
6
6
H.Dellien
6
3
2
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
H.Dellien
4
3
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
6
View more matches
