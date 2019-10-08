ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round
A.Popyrin VS F.Fognini
22 October 2019 Starting from 15:00
Center Court
LIVE - Alexei Popyrin - Fabio Fognini
ATP Basel - 22 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexei Popyrin and Fabio Fognini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexei
Popyrin
Popyrin
Australia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
ATP ranking88
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
77
A.Popyrin
4
63
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
O.Otte
66
65
A.Popyrin
✓
78
77
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
A.Popyrin
4
2
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
A.Popyrin
2
5
F.Verdasco
✓
6
7
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
63
77
A.Popyrin
4
4
77
62
View more matches
Fabio
Fognini
Fognini
Italy
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age32
ATP ranking12
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
F.Fognini
1
1
J.Tipsarevic
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
77
F.Fognini
3
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
F.Fognini
✓
6
7
K.Khachanov
3
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Fognini
✓
77
2
77
A.Murray
64
6
62
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
S.Querrey
4
2
View more matches
