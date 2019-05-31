ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round

B.Paire VS H.Laaksonen

21 October 2019 Starting from 20:30

Center Court
LIVE - Benoît Paire - Henri Laaksonen

ATP Basel - 21 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Benoît Paire and Henri Laaksonen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 21 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Benoît Paire
Benoît
Paire
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
23
Previous matches
Henri Laaksonen
Henri
Laaksonen
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
103
Previous matches
