ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round
B.Paire VS H.Laaksonen
21 October 2019 Starting from 20:30
Center Court
LIVE - Benoît Paire - Henri Laaksonen
ATP Basel - 21 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Benoît Paire and Henri Laaksonen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 21 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Benoît
Paire
Paire
France
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age30
ATP ranking23
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
1
6
B.Paire
4
6
1
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato
2
5
B.Paire
✓
6
7
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Uchiyama
✓
6
6
B.Paire
2
2
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
3
6
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
3
6
ATP Metz
Singles
Semifinal
A.Bedene
✓
4
6
6
B.Paire
6
1
2
View more matches
Henri
Laaksonen
Laaksonen
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age27
ATP ranking103
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
H.Laaksonen
4
62
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
77
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Laaksonen
✓
77
78
2
3
77
M.Cecchinato
63
66
6
6
62
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
D.Lee
✓
77
6
H.Laaksonen
64
1
ATP Gstaad
Singles
1st Round
H.Laaksonen
0
3
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
ATP Bastad
Singles
1st Round
H.Laaksonen
61
5
N.Jarry
✓
77
7
View more matches
