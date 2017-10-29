ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round
C.Garín VS R.Opelka
22 October 2019 Starting from 13:00
Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Cristian Garín - Reilly Opelka
ATP Basel - 22 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Cristian Garín and Reilly Opelka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Cristian
Garín
Garín
Chile
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking38
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
6
62
64
A.Seppi
✓
3
77
77
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
3
3
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
P.Cuevas
1
4
C.Garín
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
65
0
A
C.Norrie
✓
77
1
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
✓
7
6
C.Garín
5
2
View more matches
Reilly
Opelka
Opelka
United States
- Height (m)2.11
- Weight (Kg)100
- Age22
ATP ranking37
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
S.Travaglia
✓
7
4
6
R.Opelka
5
6
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Bautista
✓
6
7
R.Opelka
4
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
D.Lajovic
3
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Semifinal
R.Opelka
3
64
J.Millman
✓
6
77
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
Y.Uchiyama
3
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
14/01/2019
Tennis news - American number one John Isner toppled by fellow giant Reilly Opelka
Australian Open