ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round

C.Garín VS R.Opelka

22 October 2019 Starting from 13:00

Court 1
LIVE - Cristian Garín - Reilly Opelka

ATP Basel - 22 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Cristian Garín and Reilly Opelka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Cristian Garín
Cristian
Garín
ChileChile
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
38
Previous matches
Reilly Opelka
Reilly
Opelka
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    2.11
  • Weight (Kg)
    100
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
37
Previous matches
