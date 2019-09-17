ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round
D.Goffin VS M.Cilic
23 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
St. Jakobshalle
LIVE - David Goffin - Marin Cilic
ATP Basel - 23 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between David Goffin and Marin Cilic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 23 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgium
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age28
ATP ranking13
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
U.Humbert
✓
6
6
D.Goffin
3
1
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
D.Goffin
67
4
R.Federer
✓
79
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
3
M.Kukushkin
2
0
A
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
2
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Semifinal
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Goffin
3
4
View more matches
Marin
Cilic
Cilic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)89
- Age31
ATP ranking23
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
A.Rublev
✓
7
6
M.Cilic
5
4
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Cilic
✓
6
4
77
J.Chardy
4
6
62
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cilic
✓
6
77
I.Karlovic
1
65
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
M.Cilic
4
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
H.Chung
✓
6
3
6
M.Cilic
4
6
1
View more matches
