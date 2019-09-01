ATP Basel
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Goffin VS R.Opelka
24 October 2019 Starting from 14:00
Court 1
Match
LIVE - David Goffin - Reilly Opelka
ATP Basel - 24 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between David Goffin and Reilly Opelka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
David
Goffin
Belgium
Belgium
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age28
ATP ranking13
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
M.Cilic
4
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
U.Humbert
✓
6
6
D.Goffin
3
1
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
D.Goffin
67
4
R.Federer
✓
79
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
3
M.Kukushkin
2
0
A
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
2
3
Reilly
Opelka
Opelka
United States
- Height (m)2.11
- Weight (Kg)100
- Age22
ATP ranking37
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
65
610
R.Opelka
✓
77
712
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
S.Travaglia
✓
7
4
6
R.Opelka
5
6
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Bautista
✓
6
7
R.Opelka
4
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
D.Lajovic
3
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Semifinal
R.Opelka
3
64
J.Millman
✓
6
77
