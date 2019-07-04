ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round
F.Tiafoe VS D.Evans
23 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
St. Jakobshalle
LIVE - Frances Tiafoe - Daniel Evans
ATP Basel - 23 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Daniel Evans live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 23 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Frances
Tiafoe
Tiafoe
United States
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age21
ATP ranking48
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Sinner
✓
6
3
6
F.Tiafoe
4
6
3
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
6
J.Struff
3
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
✓
79
6
Y.Maden
67
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
4
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
3
2
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
Daniel
Evans
Evans
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age29
ATP ranking43
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
5
6
3
F.Krajinovic
✓
7
2
6
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
D.Evans
✓
6
1
6
B.Tomic
4
6
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
✓
77
7
D.Evans
63
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Evans
✓
6
6
Z.Li
3
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
5
5
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
7
