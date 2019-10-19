ATP Basel
Singles | 2nd Round
F.Tiafoe VS S.Wawrinka
24 October 2019 Starting from 19:00
Center Court
LIVE - Frances Tiafoe - Stan Wawrinka
ATP Basel - 24 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Stan Wawrinka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Frances
Tiafoe
Tiafoe
United States
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age21
ATP ranking48
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
6
D.Evans
4
2
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Sinner
✓
6
3
6
F.Tiafoe
4
6
3
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
6
J.Struff
3
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
✓
79
6
Y.Maden
67
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
4
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
View more matches
Stan
Wawrinka
Wawrinka
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age34
ATP ranking17
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
P.Cuevas
3
4
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Final
S.Wawrinka
6
4
4
A.Murray
✓
3
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Semifinal
J.Sinner
3
2
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
66
6
G.Simon
3
78
2
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
64
6
77
F.López
77
4
64
View more matches
