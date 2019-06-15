ATP Basel
Singles | Quarter-final

J.Struff VS A.De Minaur

25 October 2019 Starting from 18:00

Center Court
LIVE - Jan-Lennard Struff - Alex De Minaur

ATP Basel - 25 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jan-Lennard Struff and Alex De Minaur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jan-Lennard Struff
Jan-Lennard
Struff
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
41
Previous matches
Alex De Minaur
Alex
De Minaur
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
28
Previous matches
