ATP Basel
Singles | Quarter-final
J.Struff VS A.De Minaur
25 October 2019 Starting from 18:00
Center Court
LIVE - Jan-Lennard Struff - Alex De Minaur
ATP Basel - 25 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jan-Lennard Struff and Alex De Minaur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jan-Lennard
Struff
Struff
Germany
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age29
ATP ranking41
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
H.Laaksonen
3
4
J.Struff
✓
6
6
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
✓
6
6
M.Kecmanovic
4
2
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
6
J.Struff
3
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
2
1
J.Struff
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
2
1
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
Alex
De Minaur
De Minaur
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age20
ATP ranking28
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
T.Fritz
3
3
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
7
H.Dellien
1
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
61
4
J.Isner
✓
77
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
3
78
68
L.Harris
✓
6
66
710
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Final
A.Mannarino
64
4
A.De Minaur
✓
77
6
