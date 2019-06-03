ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round
J.Struff VS M.Kecmanovic
21 October 2019 Starting from 19:00
Court 1
LIVE - Jan-Lennard Struff - Miomir Kecmanovic
ATP Basel - 21 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jan-Lennard Struff and Miomir Kecmanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 21 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jan-Lennard
Struff
Struff
Germany
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age29
ATP ranking41
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
6
J.Struff
3
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
2
1
J.Struff
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
2
1
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
6
64
3
G.Soeda
✓
4
77
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
63
4
P.Herbert
✓
77
6
View more matches
Miomir
Kecmanovic
Kecmanovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age20
ATP ranking49
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
J.Chardy
✓
6
6
M.Kecmanovic
3
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
77
6
M.Kecmanovic
64
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
M.Kecmanovic
4
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
62
3
A.Ramos
✓
77
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud
2
0
A
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
0
View more matches
