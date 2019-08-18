ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round

J.Londero VS R.Gasquet

22 October 2019 Starting from 13:00

Court 1
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Juan Ignacio Londero - Richard Gasquet

ATP Basel - 22 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Juan Ignacio Londero and Richard Gasquet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Juan Ignacio Londero
Juan Ignacio
Londero
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
52
Previous matches
View more matches
Richard Gasquet
Richard
Gasquet
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
64
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Novak Djokovic survives injury scare to advance at U.S. Open

US Open
29/08/2019

Tennis news - Andy Murray to drop down to play ATP Challenger event

22/08/2019

Tennis news - Tomas Berdych ends drought with opening win at Winston-Salem Open

ATP Winston-Salem doubles
19/08/2019

Tennis news - Vanquished Djokovic heaps praise on mercurial Medvedev

ATP Cincinnati
18/08/2019