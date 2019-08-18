ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round
J.Londero VS R.Gasquet
22 October 2019 Starting from 13:00
Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Juan Ignacio Londero - Richard Gasquet
ATP Basel - 22 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Juan Ignacio Londero and Richard Gasquet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Juan Ignacio
Londero
Londero
Argentina
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age26
ATP ranking52
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
L.Rosol
✓
64
79
6
J.Londero
77
67
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
2
6
6
J.Londero
6
2
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
✓
6
3
6
J.Londero
3
6
3
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
✓
6
4
6
J.Londero
2
6
4
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
77
6
J.Londero
4
63
1
View more matches
Richard
Gasquet
Gasquet
France
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age33
ATP ranking64
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
S.Kwon
✓
1
6
6
R.Gasquet
6
3
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
2
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
4
1
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
✓
3
6
6
R.Gasquet
6
3
4
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
M.Granollers
6
65
4
R.Gasquet
✓
4
77
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more