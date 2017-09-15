ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round
L.Djere VS F.Krajinovic
23 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
St. Jakobshalle
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Laslo Djere - Filip Krajinovic
ATP Basel - 23 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Laslo Djere and Filip Krajinovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 23 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Laslo
Djere
Djere
Serbia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age24
ATP ranking39
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
2
1
5
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
6
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
62
3
D.Schwartzman
✓
77
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
2
64
C.Garín
✓
6
77
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
3
3
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
6
ATP Umag
Singles
Semifinal
A.Balázs
✓
6
6
L.Djere
2
4
View more matches
Filip
Krajinovic
Krajinovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age27
ATP ranking46
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Final
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
F.Krajinovic
4
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Semifinal
F.Krajinovic
✓
4
6
6
P.Carreño
6
3
3
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
6
Y.Nishioka
3
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
5
6
3
F.Krajinovic
✓
7
2
6
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
7
C.Ruud
3
5
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
05/10/2018
Tennis news - Juan Martin del Potro sets up Beijing semi-final with Fabio Fognini
ATP Beijing