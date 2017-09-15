ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round

L.Djere VS F.Krajinovic

23 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

St. Jakobshalle
LIVE - Laslo Djere - Filip Krajinovic

ATP Basel - 23 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Laslo Djere and Filip Krajinovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 23 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Laslo Djere
Laslo
Djere
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
39
Previous matches
Filip Krajinovic
Filip
Krajinovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
46
Previous matches
