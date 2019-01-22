ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round

M.Copil VS R.Bautista

22 October 2019 Starting from 19:00

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Marius Copil - Roberto Bautista

ATP Basel - 22 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Marius Copil and Roberto Bautista live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Marius Copil
Marius
Copil
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
82
Previous matches
View more matches
Roberto Bautista
Roberto
Bautista
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
10
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Andy Murray shines in Antwerp to reach first semi-final in two years

ATP Antwerp
19/10/2019

Wimbledon 2019 – Novak Djokovic battles past Roberto Bautista Agut to reach 25th Grand Slam final

Wimbledon
12/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019 - Roberto Bautista Agut sets up Novak Djokovic showdown after beating Guido Pella

Wimbledon men
10/07/2019

Tennis news - Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches Australian Open semis with win over Roberto Bautista Agut

Australian Open men
22/01/2019