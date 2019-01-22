ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round
M.Copil VS R.Bautista
22 October 2019 Starting from 19:00
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Marius Copil - Roberto Bautista
ATP Basel - 22 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Marius Copil and Roberto Bautista live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Marius
Copil
Copil
Romania
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age29
ATP ranking82
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Murray
✓
6
67
6
M.Copil
3
79
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
M.Copil
✓
6
5
79
D.Schwartzman
4
7
67
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
F.Delbonis
4
63
M.Copil
✓
6
77
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil
3
4
G.Simon
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
6
6
6
M.Copil
3
2
2
View more matches
Roberto
Bautista
Bautista
Spain
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age31
ATP ranking10
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
R.Bautista
65
4
M.Berrettini
✓
77
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Bautista
✓
6
7
R.Opelka
4
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
R.Bautista
62
1
A
S.Querrey
✓
77
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Semifinal
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
R.Bautista
2
2
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Seppi
2
2
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
12/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019 – Novak Djokovic battles past Roberto Bautista Agut to reach 25th Grand Slam final
Wimbledon
10/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019 - Roberto Bautista Agut sets up Novak Djokovic showdown after beating Guido Pella
Wimbledon men