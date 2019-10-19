ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round
P.Cuevas VS S.Wawrinka
23 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
St. Jakobshalle
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Pablo Cuevas - Stan Wawrinka
ATP Basel - 23 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Cuevas and Stan Wawrinka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 23 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Cuevas
Cuevas
Uruguay
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking45
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
P.Cuevas
4
3
A.Murray
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
P.Cuevas
✓
6
6
H.Dellien
4
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
P.Cuevas
1
4
C.Garín
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Khachanov
✓
6
79
P.Cuevas
2
67
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Cuevas
77
4
6
4
1
K.Majchrzak
✓
63
6
2
6
6
View more matches
Stan
Wawrinka
Wawrinka
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age34
ATP ranking17
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Final
S.Wawrinka
6
4
4
A.Murray
✓
3
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Semifinal
J.Sinner
3
2
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
66
6
G.Simon
3
78
2
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
64
6
77
F.López
77
4
64
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Wawrinka
66
3
6
1
D.Medvedev
✓
78
6
3
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
21/10/2019
Andy Murray beats Stan Wawrinka to claim first tournament since return from hip injury
ATP Antwerp
Video
20/10/2019
Tennis video - Andy Murray: I didn't expect to reach an ATP final this quickly
ATP Antwerp