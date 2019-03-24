ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round
R.Albot VS D.Lajovic
22 October 2019 Starting from 13:00
Court 1
LIVE - Radu Albot - Dušan Lajovic
ATP Basel - 22 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Radu Albot and Dušan Lajovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Radu
Albot
Albot
Moldova
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age29
ATP ranking49
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot
6
4
1
Y.Nishioka
✓
3
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
4
6
6
R.Albot
6
1
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
R.Albot
77
3
4
Y.Uchiyama
✓
62
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot
✓
6
7
F.Krajinovic
3
5
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
R.Albot
3
4
Dušan
Lajovic
Lajovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age29
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Mannarino
✓
77
6
D.Lajovic
63
1
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
L.Rosol
4
78
3
D.Lajovic
✓
6
66
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
D.Lajovic
3
4
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
6
3
4
S.Tsitsipas
✓
4
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Lajovic
3
3
L.Harris
✓
6
6
