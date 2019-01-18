ATP Basel
Singles | Semifinal

R.Opelka VS A.De Minaur

26 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

St. Jakobshalle
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Reilly Opelka - Alex De Minaur

ATP Basel - 26 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Reilly Opelka and Alex De Minaur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 26 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Reilly Opelka
Reilly
Opelka
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    2.11
  • Weight (Kg)
    100
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
37
Previous matches
View more matches
Alex De Minaur
Alex
De Minaur
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
28
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Andy Murray falls to Alex Di Minaur at Zhuhai Championships

ATP Zhuhai
26/09/2019

Tennis news - Dan Evans sets up Rafael Nadal clash with victory over Alex De Minaur

Montreal Masters
07/08/2019

Round-up: Next big thing Opelka blasts past Wawrinka into third round

Wimbledon men
03/07/2019

Tennis news - Nadal breezes to fourth round with straight-sets victory over De Minaur

Australian Open
18/01/2019