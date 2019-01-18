ATP Basel
Singles | Semifinal
R.Opelka VS A.De Minaur
26 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
St. Jakobshalle
LIVE - Reilly Opelka - Alex De Minaur
ATP Basel - 26 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Reilly Opelka and Alex De Minaur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 26 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Reilly
Opelka
Opelka
United States
- Height (m)2.11
- Weight (Kg)100
- Age22
ATP ranking37
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Opelka
✓
6
3
6
R.Bautista
3
6
3
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
77
64
5
R.Opelka
✓
64
77
7
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
65
610
R.Opelka
✓
77
712
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
S.Travaglia
✓
7
4
6
R.Opelka
5
6
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Bautista
✓
6
7
R.Opelka
4
5
Alex
De Minaur
De Minaur
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age20
ATP ranking28
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Struff
4
64
A.De Minaur
✓
6
77
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
T.Fritz
3
3
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
7
H.Dellien
1
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
61
4
J.Isner
✓
77
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
3
78
68
L.Harris
✓
6
66
710
