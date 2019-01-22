ATP Basel
Singles | Quarter-final
R.Opelka VS R.Bautista
25 October 2019 Starting from 16:00
Center Court
LIVE - Reilly Opelka - Roberto Bautista
ATP Basel - 25 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Reilly Opelka and Roberto Bautista live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Reilly
Opelka
Opelka
United States
- Height (m)2.11
- Weight (Kg)100
- Age22
ATP ranking37
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
77
64
5
R.Opelka
✓
64
77
7
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
65
610
R.Opelka
✓
77
712
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
S.Travaglia
✓
7
4
6
R.Opelka
5
6
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Bautista
✓
6
7
R.Opelka
4
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
D.Lajovic
3
4
Roberto
Bautista
Bautista
Spain
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age31
ATP ranking10
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
R.Gasquet
2
6
3
R.Bautista
✓
6
4
6
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil
4
5
R.Bautista
✓
6
7
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
R.Bautista
65
4
M.Berrettini
✓
77
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Bautista
✓
6
7
R.Opelka
4
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
R.Bautista
62
1
A
S.Querrey
✓
77
4
