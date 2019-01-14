ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round
R.Berankis VS P.Andújar
23 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
St. Jakobshalle
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Ricardas Berankis - Pablo Andújar
ATP Basel - 23 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ricardas Berankis and Pablo Andújar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 23 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ricardas
Berankis
Berankis
Lithuania
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age29
ATP ranking70
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
R.Carballés
✓
6
4
6
R.Berankis
2
6
3
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
R.Berankis
4
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
R.Berankis
4
77
1
A.Rublev
✓
6
65
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
D.Sela
3
0
R.Berankis
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
63
6
6
R.Berankis
4
77
2
0
View more matches
Pablo
Andújar
Andújar
Spain
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age33
ATP ranking60
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
G.Mager
✓
5
6
6
P.Andújar
7
1
1
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
4
0
G.Simon
✓
6
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar
5
5
R.Bautista
✓
7
7
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
S.Johnson
6
2
1
P.Andújar
✓
2
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
6
1
2
J.Tsonga
✓
3
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
15/01/2019
Australian Open order of play Day 3 - Federer meets Brit Evans, Nadal faces local favourite Ebden
Australian Open