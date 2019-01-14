ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round

R.Berankis VS P.Andújar

23 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

St. Jakobshalle
LIVE - Ricardas Berankis - Pablo Andújar

ATP Basel - 23 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ricardas Berankis and Pablo Andújar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 23 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ricardas Berankis
Ricardas
Berankis
LithuaniaLithuania
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
70
Pablo Andújar
Pablo
Andújar
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
60
