ATP Basel
Singles | 2nd Round
R.Gasquet VS R.Bautista
24 October 2019 Starting from 13:00
Center Court
LIVE - Richard Gasquet - Roberto Bautista
ATP Basel - 24 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Richard Gasquet and Roberto Bautista live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Richard
Gasquet
Gasquet
France
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age33
ATP ranking64
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
J.Londero
1
64
R.Gasquet
✓
6
77
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
S.Kwon
✓
1
6
6
R.Gasquet
6
3
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
2
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
4
1
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
✓
3
6
6
R.Gasquet
6
3
4
View more matches
Roberto
Bautista
Bautista
Spain
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age31
ATP ranking10
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil
4
5
R.Bautista
✓
6
7
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
R.Bautista
65
4
M.Berrettini
✓
77
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Bautista
✓
6
7
R.Opelka
4
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
R.Bautista
62
1
A
S.Querrey
✓
77
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Semifinal
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
R.Bautista
2
2
View more matches
