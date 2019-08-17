ATP Basel
Singles | 2nd Round

R.Gasquet VS R.Bautista

24 October 2019 Starting from 13:00

Center Court
LIVE - Richard Gasquet - Roberto Bautista

ATP Basel - 24 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Richard Gasquet and Roberto Bautista live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Richard Gasquet
Richard
Gasquet
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
64
Roberto Bautista
Roberto
Bautista
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
10
