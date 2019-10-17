ATP Basel
Singles | Final
R.Federer VS A.De Minaur
27 October 2019 Starting from 15:00
Center Court
Match
LIVE - Roger Federer - Alex De Minaur
ATP Basel - 27 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and Alex De Minaur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 27 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roger
Federer
Federer
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age38
ATP ranking3
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
Semifinal
R.Federer
✓
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
4
4
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Federer
✓
S.Wawrinka
A
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
R.Albot
0
3
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
P.Gojowczyk
2
1
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Zverev
✓
6
67
6
R.Federer
3
79
3
View more matches
Alex
De Minaur
De Minaur
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age20
ATP ranking28
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
Semifinal
R.Opelka
62
77
63
A.De Minaur
✓
77
64
77
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Struff
4
64
A.De Minaur
✓
6
77
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
T.Fritz
3
3
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
7
H.Dellien
1
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
61
4
J.Isner
✓
77
6
View more matches
