ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round
R.Federer VS P.Gojowczyk
21 October 2019 Starting from 19:00
Center Court
Match
LIVE - Roger Federer - Peter Gojowczyk
ATP Basel - 21 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and Peter Gojowczyk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 21 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roger
Federer
Federer
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age38
ATP ranking3
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Zverev
✓
6
67
6
R.Federer
3
79
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
D.Goffin
67
4
R.Federer
✓
79
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Ramos
2
65
R.Federer
✓
6
77
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Federer
6
4
6
4
2
G.Dimitrov
✓
3
6
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Goffin
2
2
0
Peter
Gojowczyk
Gojowczyk
Germany
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age30
ATP ranking111
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
✓
5
6
77
P.Gojowczyk
7
4
62
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
P.Gojowczyk
1
4
C.Norrie
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
P.Gojowczyk
5
4
F.Krajinovic
✓
7
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
B.Coric
✓
2
6
77
P.Gojowczyk
6
1
62
ATP Washington
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
P.Gojowczyk
2
2
