ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round

R.Federer VS P.Gojowczyk

21 October 2019 Starting from 19:00

Center Court
LIVE - Roger Federer - Peter Gojowczyk

ATP Basel - 21 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and Peter Gojowczyk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 21 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Roger Federer
Roger
Federer
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    38
ATP ranking
3
Previous matches
Peter Gojowczyk
Peter
Gojowczyk
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
111
Previous matches
