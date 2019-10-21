ATP Basel
Singles | Quarter-final
Result
R.Federer
S.Wawrinka
25 October 2019Center Court
LIVE - Roger Federer - Stan Wawrinka

ATP Basel - 25 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Roger Federer
Roger
Federer
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    38
ATP ranking
3
Stan Wawrinka
Stan
Wawrinka
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
17
