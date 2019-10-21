ATP Basel
Singles | Quarter-final
Result
R.Federer
✓
S.Wawrinka
A
25 October 2019Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Roger Federer - Stan Wawrinka
ATP Basel - 25 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roger
Federer
Federer
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age38
ATP ranking3
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
R.Albot
0
3
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
P.Gojowczyk
2
1
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Zverev
✓
6
67
6
R.Federer
3
79
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
D.Goffin
67
4
R.Federer
✓
79
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Ramos
2
65
R.Federer
✓
6
77
Stan
Wawrinka
Wawrinka
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age34
ATP ranking17
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe
3
6
5
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
3
7
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
P.Cuevas
3
4
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Final
S.Wawrinka
6
4
4
A.Murray
✓
3
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Semifinal
J.Sinner
3
2
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
66
6
G.Simon
3
78
2
