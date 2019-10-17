ATP Basel
Singles | Semifinal

R.Federer VS S.Tsitsipas

26 October 2019 Starting from 16:00

St. Jakobshalle
Match
LIVE - Roger Federer - Stefanos Tsitsipas

ATP Basel - 26 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 26 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Roger Federer
Roger
Federer
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    38
ATP ranking
3
Previous matches
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
7
Previous matches
