ATP Basel
Singles | Semifinal
R.Federer VS ...
26 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
St. Jakobshalle
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Roger Federer - ...
ATP Basel - 26 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 26 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roger
Federer
Federer
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age38
ATP ranking3
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Federer
✓
S.Wawrinka
A
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
R.Albot
0
3
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
P.Gojowczyk
2
1
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Zverev
✓
6
67
6
R.Federer
3
79
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
D.Goffin
67
4
R.Federer
✓
79
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more