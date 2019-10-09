ATP Basel
Singles | 1st Round
S.Tsitsipas VS A.Ramos
22 October 2019 Starting from 19:00
Center Court
Match
LIVE - Stefanos Tsitsipas - Albert Ramos
ATP Basel - 22 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Albert Ramos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas
Greece
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age21
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
65
5
D.Medvedev
✓
77
7
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
6
5
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
3
7
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
H.Hurkacz
5
6
65
S.Tsitsipas
✓
7
3
77
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
63
63
S.Tsitsipas
✓
77
77
ATP Beijing
Singles
Final
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
6
4
1
View more matches
Albert
Ramos
Ramos
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age31
ATP ranking42
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Ramos
2
65
R.Federer
✓
6
77
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
M.Cilic
4
4
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
6
A.Ramos
3
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Semifinal
A.Mannarino
✓
6
4
6
A.Ramos
0
6
1
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils
5
4
A.Ramos
✓
7
6
View more matches
