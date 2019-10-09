ATP Basel
Singles | Quarter-final
S.Tsitsipas VS F.Krajinovic
25 October 2019 Starting from 20:00
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Stefanos Tsitsipas - Filip Krajinovic
ATP Basel - 25 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Filip Krajinovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas
Greece
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age21
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
✓
64
6
6
R.Berankis
77
2
4
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
S.Tsitsipas
✓
6
78
A.Ramos
3
66
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
65
5
D.Medvedev
✓
77
7
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
6
5
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
3
7
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
H.Hurkacz
5
6
65
S.Tsitsipas
✓
7
3
77
View more matches
Filip
Krajinovic
Krajinovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age27
ATP ranking46
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
6
F.Fognini
2
4
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
1
4
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
6
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Final
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
F.Krajinovic
4
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Semifinal
F.Krajinovic
✓
4
6
6
P.Carreño
6
3
3
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
6
Y.Nishioka
3
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
11/10/2019
Shanghai Masters: 'Next Gen' make their mark as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic bow out
Shanghai Masters
11/10/2019
Tennis news - Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches Tour Finals after beating Novak Djokovic in Shanghai Open
Shanghai Masters