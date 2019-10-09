ATP Basel
Singles | Quarter-final

S.Tsitsipas VS F.Krajinovic

25 October 2019 Starting from 20:00

Center Court
Match
LIVE - Stefanos Tsitsipas - Filip Krajinovic

ATP Basel - 25 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Filip Krajinovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
7
Previous matches
Filip Krajinovic
Filip
Krajinovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
46
Previous matches
