ATP Basel
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas VS R.Berankis
24 October 2019 Starting from 17:00
Center Court
LIVE - Stefanos Tsitsipas - Ricardas Berankis
ATP Basel - 24 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Ricardas Berankis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas
Greece
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age21
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
S.Tsitsipas
✓
6
78
A.Ramos
3
66
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
65
5
D.Medvedev
✓
77
7
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
6
5
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
3
7
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
H.Hurkacz
5
6
65
S.Tsitsipas
✓
7
3
77
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
63
63
S.Tsitsipas
✓
77
77
View more matches
Ricardas
Berankis
Berankis
Lithuania
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age29
ATP ranking70
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
R.Berankis
✓
6
6
P.Andújar
1
1
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
R.Carballés
✓
6
4
6
R.Berankis
2
6
3
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
R.Berankis
4
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
R.Berankis
4
77
1
A.Rublev
✓
6
65
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
D.Sela
3
0
R.Berankis
✓
6
6
View more matches
